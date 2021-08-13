Cooperation with Georgia – Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/48/45)

Human Rights Council

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October 2021

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of

the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 46/30, outlines the technical assistance provided by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights between 1 June 2020 and 31 May 2021 to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights in Georgia. The report highlights human rights developments during the period and the challenges to be addressed. It also provides an update on the main human rights issues in Abkhazia, Georgia, the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia,

Georgia, and adjacent areas.

I. Introduction

1 . In its resolution 46/30, the Human Rights Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to present an oral update at its forty-seventh session on follow-up to the resolution and a written report at its forty-eighth session on developments relating to the resolution and its implementation. In the same resolution, the Council also requested the High Commissioner to continue to provide technical assistance through the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Tbilisi and demanded that immediate and unimpeded access be given to OHCHR and international and regional human rights mechanisms to Abkhazia, Georgia, and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia.

2 . Pursuant to resolution 46/30, the present report provides an update on the technical assistance provided by OHCHR in Georgia and on key human rights developments during the period from 1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021. Guided by concerns highlighted in the preamble to the resolution, the report also describes the main human rights issues in and around Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

3 . OHCHR applied the same methodology used for the preparation of the previous reports of the High Commissioner on cooperation with Georgia.2 In addition to reaching out to relevant stakeholders, OHCHR issued a public call3 for written submissions pursuant to resolution 46/30.

4 . The report is based on information made available to OHCHR, including submissions from the Government of Georgia, the Public Defender of Georgia (an “A” status national human rights institution), international and regional organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and on desk research. As in the previous reports, the report does not present a comprehensive account of the human rights situation in Abkhazia and South Ossetia owing to lack of access.

5 . OHCHR once again draws the attention of the Council to the continued absence of a dedicated budget to support the reporting mandate on Georgia,4 which continues to constrain the effectiveness of OHCHR in implementing its reporting obligations under resolution 46/30. It encourages Member States to approve an adequate programme budget implication for future requests.