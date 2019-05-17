17 May 2019

The 93rd Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism meeting takes place in Ergneti

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 16 May 2019 View Original

ERGNETI, 16 May 2019 - On 16 May 2019, the 93rd Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting took place in Ergneti. Erik Høeg, Head of the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), and Ambassador Rudolf Michalka, Special Representative for the South Caucasus of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, co-facilitated a meeting held in a business-like atmosphere.

Høeg provided a summary of the events which occurred since the last IPRM meeting on 22 March. This included the general security situation, hotline activations and detention cases. The security situation along the administrative boundary line (ABL) was assessed as relatively stable.

The case of the tragic death of Archil Tatunashvili was discussed. Participants were encouraged to co-operate and provide full access and disclosure of all available information.

Challenges related to ‘borderization’ and restrictions to the freedom of movement were also on the agenda. Ambassador Michalka and Høeg encouraged actions that would facilitate a normal life for the local populations living along the ABL.

The importance of early notification via the hotline on planned activities by security actors close to the ABL that could fuel instability, was once again stressed.

All participants reconfirmed their commitment to the IPRM as an essential platform to strengthen security on the ground and to address the needs of the conflict-affected population from a humanitarian perspective.

The next meeting will take place on a date to be agreed by all IPRM participants.

Contacts

Communication and Media Relations Section
OSCE Secretariat
Phone: + 43 676 71 74 592
press@osce.org
Katharina Kandt
Senior Adviser to the Slovak OSCE Chairmanship
Permanent Mission of the Slovak Republic to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna
Office: + 43 1 368 94 33 368
Mobile: + 43 660 11 44 059
Katharina.Kandt@mzv.sk

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.