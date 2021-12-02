2021 Promising Practices for Disability Inclusion

OVERVIEW

Transforming the environments that prevent children with disabilities from experiencing fullness of life is at the heart of World Vision’s mission and a key part of our gender equality and social inclusion (GESI) work.

Children with disabilities are some of the most vulnerable children in the world. When our field staff map the most vulnerable children in communities, they intentionally look for children with disabilities. Childhood poverty and disability are inextricably linked. Inadequate nutrition, untreated health conditions, and dangerous work can all cause disability. Disability stigmatizes children and their parents in most cultures. Children with disabilities may be hidden and excluded from participating in their communities. There is only a 10% chance that children with disabilities in developing countries will attend school—and they are three to four times more likely to be victims of violence than other children.

To capture some of the work that World Vision is doing to address these challenges for children with disabilities, we launched a call for promising practices. We received 27 nominations from 23 different countries. Awards for the top three promising practices went to Georgia, Kenya, and India. These practices addressed the five domains of change outlined in World Vision’s approach for GESI by enhancing access to services and opportunities; improving well-being; facilitating participation in education, social, economic and cultural activities; engaging children with disabilities in decision-making; and tackling systems that discriminate against children with disabilities.

By highlighting these promising practices, we hope others are encouraged to replicate their work. After each promising practice, contact information is listed.

For more information on World Vision’s work on disability inclusion globally, contact the co-chairs of the disability inclusion leadership team: