02 Oct 2018

10 years since the deployment of the EUMM in Georgia

Report
from Government of Georgia
Published on 01 Oct 2018 View Original

The 1st October marks 10 years since the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) was deployed to Georgia in accordance with the decision of the Council of European Union. EUMM’s mandate envisages monitoring of compliance with EU-mediated 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement between Russia and Georgia.

For a decade, the EUMM has played an essential role in preventing the escalation of the conflict contributing to enhanced security and stability on the ground. However, monitors whose mandate extends throughout the entire territory of Georgia have no access to the occupied regions.

The EUMM is the only international monitoring mechanism in Georgia entrusted with an important task of providing the international community with reliable and objective information on the security and human rights situation, as well as on the violations of the Ceasefire Agreement by Russia.

The EU Council’s decision to extend the EUMM’s mandate, as well as the Member States’ contribution towards ensuring the effective operation of the Mission clearly indicates that the European Union’s priority is to ensure the peaceful resolution of the conflict and achievement of security and stability on the ground.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.