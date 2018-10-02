10 years since the deployment of the EUMM in Georgia

The 1st October marks 10 years since the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) was deployed to Georgia in accordance with the decision of the Council of European Union. EUMM’s mandate envisages monitoring of compliance with EU-mediated 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement between Russia and Georgia.

For a decade, the EUMM has played an essential role in preventing the escalation of the conflict contributing to enhanced security and stability on the ground. However, monitors whose mandate extends throughout the entire territory of Georgia have no access to the occupied regions.

The EUMM is the only international monitoring mechanism in Georgia entrusted with an important task of providing the international community with reliable and objective information on the security and human rights situation, as well as on the violations of the Ceasefire Agreement by Russia.

The EU Council’s decision to extend the EUMM’s mandate, as well as the Member States’ contribution towards ensuring the effective operation of the Mission clearly indicates that the European Union’s priority is to ensure the peaceful resolution of the conflict and achievement of security and stability on the ground.