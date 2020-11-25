WFP The Gambia Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

174.4 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 252,994 cash-based transfers made

US$5.5 m six months (October 2020-March 2021) net funding requirements

171,772 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

• COVID-19 situation in the country: The Gambia registered a total of 3,585 COVID-19 cases at the end of September. The bulk of the active cases remain asymptomatic. Eight new deaths were also recorded, taking the total to 108. Following the expiration of the current state of public emergency effective midnight on 17 September, the Government of The Gambia announced a suspension of the daily night curfew (which was from 10pm to 5am).

• With the support of development partners, the Government of The Gambia is preparing for the reopening of the school system (target date set for October 2020). The Government has instituted under the leadership of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) a working group tasked with the development of a strategy for the reopening of schools across the country. The working group is led by MoBSE, WFP and UNICEF. As part of the working group, WFP in collaboration with UNICEF is also supporting the development of a “catch-up plan” that will help recover instructional and learning hours disrupted by school closure since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• WFP continues to provide technical support to the Government through the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) to conduct rapid needs assessments and monitoring the impact of the ongoing heavy rainfall and windstorms across the country. Initial assessments indicate that flash floods, windstorms, domestic and bush fires affected 20,708 persons (912 households) across the country. The affected families need food assistance, shelter and clothing support.

• The ongoing mobile vulnerability assessment and mapping (mVAM) food security and market price assessment by WFP and the Government continues to reveal rising food insecurity across the country. The number of people with insufficient food intake rose to 22 percent in August compared to 20 percent in July 2020, and the situation is expected to worsen as more people continue to lose income and livelihoods as a result of the surging COVID