WFP The Gambia Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

WFP, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency, launched a post-emergency response providing support to vulnerable populations who were affected by heavy floods in July 2020. Funded by ECOWAS, the support will provide assistance to about 1,200 households in West Coast Regional (WCR) and Upper River Region (URR) affected by the floods. The assistance includes an unconditional cash transfer of GMD 1,600 (USD 32) for each household per month (for October and November), as well as vouchers worth GMD 3,000 (USD 59) for shelter rehabilitation. Lastly, the response will include the rehabilitation and securing of clean water access points and safe sanitary facilities.

The second round of WFP’s immediate emergency response commenced in October to further assist the victims of the windstorm and flash floods which occurred in July 2021. The assistance included food and cash-based transfers to 31,000 people for three months. Each targeted household received a mixed ration of 50 kilograms of rice and GMD 1,350 per month (USD 27).

World Food Day 2021 was commemorated in Banjul on 16th October in the Upper River Region in conjunction with the International Day of Rural Women Celebrations. The event was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture with support from WFP,

FAO and other humanitarian and development partners under the theme “Our actions are our future. Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life”.