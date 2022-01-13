WFP The Gambia Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

24.6 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 5,421.79 cash-based transfers made

USD 2.2 m six months (December 2021- May 2022) net funding requirements

81,213 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

• Emergency response: The ECOWAS-funded flood emergency response was launched in Brikama of the West Coastal Region in the presence of representatives of the WFP, the Government and beneficiaries. The project aims to support victims affected by the heavy flash floods of July 2020. The assistance covers three areas: food assistance in the form of cash transfers; shelter support through the provision of roofing materials and; and the provision of safe water sources by creating boreholes for the communities. In November, a total of 1,246 beneficiaries received cash and shelter support. The assistance is for two-month period and will continue in December.

• Emergency preparedness: In preparation for the presidential elections in December 2021, and legislative elections in April 2022, WFP, as the United Nations lead agency for the Disaster and Risk Management portfolio in the Gambia, has supported the development of electoral contingency plan. Meanwhile, WFP has taken steps to review its preparedness by updating the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Minimum Preparedness Actions (MPAs), which aim to ensure the WFP's capacity to mitigate the adverse impacts of disruptive incidents and deliver uninterrupted programme implementation.

• School feeding programme: In November, the programme assisted 49,324 children (26,791 girls and 22,533 boys) in 109 schools in the Central River Region and 34 schools in the Upper River Region. Through the home-grown school feeding programme, 976 metric tons of locally grown commodities including rice, beans and salt were purchased, contributing to the local economy and livelihoods.

• Nutrition: In November, the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition programme reached 4,200 children aged 6-59 months in provincial regions and part of the West Coast Region. These children were provided Super Cereal Plus alongside social, while WFP’s social and behaviour change communication (SBCC) activity promoted dietary diversity and appropriate infant and young child feeding practices.