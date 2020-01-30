WFP The Gambia Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

255.516 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 111,304 m cash-based transfers made

USD 3.8 m six months (December 2019-May 2020) net funding requirement

75,424 m people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP launched the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, while also commissioning the Gender Results Network (GRN) team on 25 November 2019. The GRN is designed to shift from a gender focal point approach to a systematically inclusive scope by which each WFP unit participates actively in delivering gender transformative actions and results through a protection lens. The GRN will work closely with various experts and colleagues from different UN agencies, government partners and NGOs to deliver on crosscutting functions of gender equality to promote advocacy for women’s rights and raise awareness on the protection from gender-based violence.

• Following the appointment of WFP as the lead convenor of the SUN Business Network (SBN) by the National Nutrition Agency, the two agencies officially launched the SNB on 19 November 2019. The establishment of the SBN represents a milestone in bringing together Private Sector and business communities to support government-led multi-sectoral partnerships to act, invest, and innovate sustainable actions that can provide inspiring solutions for improving the nutrition situation in The Gambia. WFP will provide technical support to the government in formalizing private sector support on ongoing government commitments to improve nutrition outcomes as part of the 2030 agenda.

• WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education held a multi-sectoral stakeholder consultation, bringing together representatives from the Government from the central and regional offices – Directors of Education, Health, Agriculture, Finance, and Women Affairs, as well as National Assembly members.

During a three-day workshop held from 13 to 15 November 2019, the team debated the recommendations of the new Global School Feeding Strategy (GSFS). The GSFS advocated for an expansion from the current school feeding model’s coverage of the first 1,000 days of life to the first 8,000 days of life.

This is to ensure that good health and nutrition are sustained throughout children’s educational path from school age to adolescence.