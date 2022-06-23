WFP The Gambia Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers
4.4 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 136,747 cash-based transfers made
USD 12.4 m six months (June 2022- November 2022) net funding requirements
102,187 people assisted in May 2021
Operational Updates
Emergency response:
- WFP conducted a second round of cash distributions in the Foni region, where people have been displaced or affected by the Senegalese military operation to dislodge a faction of a separatist non-state armed group (NSAG). The operation began on 13 March 2022, in the bordering area of Casamance, between The Gambia and Senegal. Of the 1,405 households targeted for assistance by WFP and partners, including refugees, internally displaced persons and host families, 85 percent of households have been reached with cash-based transfer (CBT) assistance in May. This is part of WFP’s three-month assistance through its crisis response initiative, aiming to support the basic food and nutrition needs of people impacted by displacement. Approximately 15,000 people from The Gambia and Senegal have been affected by the operation.
School feeding:
- In May, WFP reached 87,637 children (55 percent girls; 45 percent boys) through its school feeding programme, in the Central River Region and Upper River Region. Despite plans to reach more school children, WFP only reached 72 percent of targeted beneficiaries in May, due to persistent funding gaps.
Nutrition:
- A total of 500 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) benefited from specialized nutrition rations to treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). However, there are no remaining rations left to support distributions from June onwards. Regarding the MAM treatment programme for children under the age of five, commodities were exhausted in April. As a result, WFP was not able to reach any malnourished children in May, during a time of deepening food and nutrition insecurity across the country.