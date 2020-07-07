WFP The Gambia Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

13 mt of food assistance distributed in April 2020

USD 0 m cash-based transfers made in April 2020

USD 20,8 m six months (June-November 2020) net funding requirements

1,658 people assisted in April 2020

Operational Updates

WFP Gambia continued to support the Government in planning the distribution of COVID-19 National Emergency Food Aid worth USD 14.7 million to 84 percent of vulnerable households across the country. WFP is also providing capacity strengthening sessions for social protection systems to the National Social Protection Secretariat, which will be tasked with developing and implementing the national response strategy as well as coordinating the overall coordination of humanitarian response for the Government.

On 5 May, in support of the government food distribution, WFP conducted nation-wide orientation sessions on food distribution modalities, rationing and use of the electronic data collection and reporting system. This was done in collaboration with government partners, the National Disaster Management Agency and community development workers.

On 19 May, the Government of The Gambia extended the national state of emergency for an additional 21 days. The emergency covers all schools, universities, religious schools and places of worship which will continue to remain closed.

Leveraging its expertise in Logistics, WFP continues to provide support to the national response team in May through coordination of the Logistics and Safety Committee and the development of the National Response Strategy on Food Security and COVID-19.

The Logistics and Safety Committee, which is co-chaired by WFP has also enhanced its support to ensure full functionality of the national call centre and hotline 1025, where reports of concerns and questions related to the response to the pandemic can be directed. The team has provided training to a total of 24 people (12 from the National Disaster Management Agency and 12 from the Gambia Red Cross Society). Each member has been issued with a tablet to log-in all complaints and feedback.

In May 2020, the Government of The Gambia approved access to a Humanitarian Corridor for the WFP Air Services, enabling easier access of much-needed medical equipment and personnel to support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first flight to Banjul is expected early June.