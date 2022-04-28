Gambia
WFP The Gambia Country Brief, March 2022
In Numbers
92 mt of food assistance distributed
no cash-based transfers made
USD 9.8 m six months (April 2022- September 2022) net funding requirements
3,850 people assisted in March 2021
Operational Updates
Emergency response:
- On 13 March, the Senegalese military launched an operation in Casamance against the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC), in the southern region of Senegal, affecting all Gambian border communities in the Foni region and nearby districts. This affected approximately 15,000 people, including Gambians and Senegalese who crossed the border into The Gambia, resulting in an influx of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees to be hosted by local communities.
WFP and IOM conducted a rapid assessment in support of the Government, and identified immediate needs such as food, WASH items and shelter. WFP is preparing immediate cash for food assistance for affected populations including IDPs, refugees and host families, and also coordinating responses with the UN Disaster Risk Management Working Group, to meet the diverse needs of affected populations. In addition, WFP is supporting the Government through the Office of the Vice President and the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), to coordinate the response at the national level.
As the conflict continues, more people are expected to be displaced over the coming months.
Nutrition:
In March, WFP’s monthly treatment of moderate acute malnutrition reached 4,508 children aged from 6-59 months (2450 girls, 2058 boys), and 4,500 pregnant and lactating women. A total of 54 MT of specialized nutritious food has been distributed.
WFP conducted a two-day training in North Bank Region for village support groups (VSGs) on basic nutrition and screening using the mid upper arm circumference (MUAC) approach. This targeted 48 members of the VSGs from 11 communities, mostly women.
Resilience:
- A national inception workshop officially launched the Rural Integrated Climate Adaptation and Resilience Building Project (RICAR) on March 25, 2022.