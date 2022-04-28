WFP The Gambia Country Brief, March 2022

In March, WFP’s monthly treatment of moderate acute malnutrition reached 4,508 children aged from 6-59 months (2450 girls, 2058 boys), and 4,500 pregnant and lactating women. A total of 54 MT of specialized nutritious food has been distributed.

WFP conducted a two-day training in North Bank Region for village support groups (VSGs) on basic nutrition and screening using the mid upper arm circumference (MUAC) approach. This targeted 48 members of the VSGs from 11 communities, mostly women.