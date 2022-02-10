Gambia
WFP The Gambia Country Brief, December 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
31 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 70,797 cash-based transfers made
USD 1.8 m six months (January 2022- June 2022) net funding requirements
56,339 people assisted in December 2021
Operational Updates
Emergency response: To support the recovery of populations affected by flash floods, WFP in partnership with Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) provided food assistance to windstorm victims for a two-month period. In December, more than 8,000 individuals received cash-based transfers and shelter support; and six communities are also benefiting from borehole water points, with construction ongoing into early 2022.
School feeding programme: December is one of the shortest learning months of the year as children break for the holidays, with only 16 school days. Throughout the month, WFP assisted 49,324 children (26,791 girls and 22,533 boys) across 109 schools in the Central River Region and 34 schools in the Upper River Region. The home-grown school feeding (HGSF) model which uses local procurement continued to be applied, as a means to alleviate poverty for smallholder farmers.
Nutrition: Lifesaving nutrition supplementation continues to be provided to treat moderately acute malnourished children in all provincial regions and semi-urban districts in the West Coast Region. In December, WFP supported 4,900 children aged 6 to 59 months. Other initativies include the ongoing development of a rice fortification strategy alongside the Government, to promote a more nutritious consumption of rice as the staple food in The Gambia.
Resilience: The Peacebuilding Fund project aims to reduce root causes of conflicts arising from climate change in The Gambia. As part of the project, WFP completed the construction of 9 rice drying floors and the provision of tarpaulins and tents to 6,574 women farmers in the Central River Region. This will help minimize post-harvest losses and improve grain quality and farmers’ access to markets. WFP also conducted trainings in soil conservation and peacebuilding for 200 women. The trainings will benefit the communities through the protection of natural resources and watersheds, restoration of habitats for plants and wildlife, and improvement in water and soil quality.