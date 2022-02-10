WFP The Gambia Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

31 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 70,797 cash-based transfers made

USD 1.8 m six months (January 2022- June 2022) net funding requirements

56,339 people assisted in December 2021

Operational Updates

Emergency response: To support the recovery of populations affected by flash floods, WFP in partnership with Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) provided food assistance to windstorm victims for a two-month period. In December, more than 8,000 individuals received cash-based transfers and shelter support; and six communities are also benefiting from borehole water points, with construction ongoing into early 2022.

School feeding programme: December is one of the shortest learning months of the year as children break for the holidays, with only 16 school days. Throughout the month, WFP assisted 49,324 children (26,791 girls and 22,533 boys) across 109 schools in the Central River Region and 34 schools in the Upper River Region. The home-grown school feeding (HGSF) model which uses local procurement continued to be applied, as a means to alleviate poverty for smallholder farmers.

Nutrition: Lifesaving nutrition supplementation continues to be provided to treat moderately acute malnourished children in all provincial regions and semi-urban districts in the West Coast Region. In December, WFP supported 4,900 children aged 6 to 59 months. Other initativies include the ongoing development of a rice fortification strategy alongside the Government, to promote a more nutritious consumption of rice as the staple food in The Gambia.