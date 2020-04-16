WFP The Gambia Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

301 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0.3 m cash based transfers made

USD 3.8 m six months (January-June 2020) net funding requirements

182,407 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

• The UN Peacebuilding Fund awarded a total of USD 1.7 million to a consortium of three UN agencies in The Gambia; WFP, UNFPA, and ITC. USD 750,000 was awarded explicitly to WFP. The project will mitigate and address growing conflict and tensions occurring among rural agricultural communities in The Gambia which are affected by the increasing impacts of climate change on their lives and livelihoods. The project will also ensure that communities are able to mitigate conflict and tensions related to encroachment of land in neighbouring community farms and minimise escalating competition for scarce natural resources, while simultaneously implementing a strong gender mainstreaming approach.

• The Gambia WFP Country Office signed its first mobile money agreement with AfriMoney and QMoney financial service providers. This agreement serves as a pivotal tool to further the goal of financial inclusion of beneficiaries. Consequently, WFP collaborated with partners from the National Disaster Management Agency, the Gambian Red Cross Society, AfriMoney, and QMoney to register and issue 900 remote households in the Central River Region and Upper River Region with sim cards for cash-based transfers.

The two regions were severely affected by the windstorm surge in June 2019, which left several beneficiaries food insecure.

• WFP reached a milestone by introducing the homegrown school feeding model implementation to all six regions in its operational history. The school coverage increased from 129 to 312, and a total of USD 727,769.642 was distributed to schools through cash transfers for local food procurement.

• An implementers’ training for the development of a Food Safety System according to Codex Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) was organised from 11th to 16th December 2019 by WFP in collaboration with Gambia Horticultural Enterprises (GHE). This acts as a prelude to the development of HACCP Plan for fortified cereal products that are going to be manufactured in a purpose-built plant at Kembujeh.

• WFP contributed significantly to the 2019 Preharvest Assessment, which was conducted by the Government of The Gambia and validated on 9 December 2019. In addition to committing funds, WFP also played a key role in strengthening the analysis and enhancing the report. An immediate response plan is being developed by the Government and UN Agencies to provide food assistance for 46,416 highly vulnerable people as well as a resilience plan for 311,466 vulnerable people.

• WFP is committed to providing national partners with capacity building and training to provide safe and adequate access to food. A three-day training was conducted in the Central River Region and the Lower River Region to capacitate communities, schools, Village Development Committees, Food Management Committees, and warehouse personnel on best practices of warehousing, storage, and inventory management of food commodities.

• The National Commemoration of 16 days of Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV) took place at the Westfield Youth Monument on 10th December. WFP staff displayed their support in numbers at the Awareness Walk on Sexual and GBV. WFP Gambia Country Director, while delivering a speech on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator, reiterated the UN’s commitment towards investing in building capacities of the gender machinery, law enforcement institutions, engaging grassroots communities, and strengthening the health system, while ensuring that all stakeholders play their respective roles in preventing and combatting violence in all its forms.

