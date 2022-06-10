WFP The Gambia Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

34 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 46,105 cash-based transfers made

USD 11.4 m six months (May 2022- October 2022) net funding requirements

4,909 people assisted in April 2021

Operational Updates

Emergency response:

• On 13 March, the Senegalese military launched an operation in Casamance against the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC), in the southern region of Senegal, affecting all Gambian border communities in the Foni region and nearby districts. This has resulted in an influx of Senegalese refugees and a displacement of Gambians from the border area.

• To address the immediate food need of affected populations, WFP, in coordination with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCC), has targeted approximately 14,500 people in five affected districts of Foni, West Coast Region, with cash-for-food distributions for three months, from April to June. The assistance aims to meet basic food needs and replenish destroyed or lost food stocks to those affected by the displacement.

School feeding:

• WFP’s school feeding programme faced significant delays between February to April, in the arrival of funds and procured commodities. Due to shortages, only 50,000 children, or 40 percent of WFP’s targeted beneficiaries, were assisted during April.

Nutrition:

• Due to a delay in food supply as well as chronic funding shortages, WFP’s moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme only provided specialized nutritious food to 1,500 children aged from 6-59 months (808 girls, 718 boys) in three regions in April. A total of 2,400 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) in MAM treatment received specialized nutrition rations.