WFP The Gambia Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

13 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 2.1 m six months (April-September 2020) net funding requirements

1,658 people assisted in April 2020

Operational Updates

In The Gambia, 733,000 people in rural and urban areas - approximately 40 percent of the population - require immediate food assistance through October/November when the next harvest is expected. WFP anticipates a rise in food insecurity if access to food becomes limited, as livelihoods are compromised, and local and regional supply chains continue to be disrupted. WFP has repositioned itself for business continuity and maintains its provision of life-saving food assistance, technical and logistical support to the Government’s National Health Response plan through its programmes in strategic areas of the country.

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, support to the school feeding programmes will continue through much needed takehome rations to children, while following the guidelines of social distancing and hygiene. Following a consultation in all six regions of the country, a joint roadmap for take-home rations (THR) and cash-based transfer modalities to 150,742 pre and primary schoolchildren, was developed with community representatives and is expected to be rolled out in May 2020. The THR will be implemented for the first time in The Gambia, through mothers and women guardians identified to collect the rations on behalf of the children at schools.

On 21 April 2020, the Government of The Gambia received a second consignment of COVID-19 medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits from the Jack Ma Foundation. WFP and WHO facilitated the delivery in collaboration with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Ethiopian Airlines. The donation included 10 ventilators, 3,700 suits and face shields, 37 forehead thermometers, 18,500 swabs, extraction kits and 9,250 pairs of gloves. The much-needed medical equipment will ensure frontline staff and medical teams are protected while responding to the COVID-19 patients.