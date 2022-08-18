West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (9 -15 August 2022)

BURKINA FASO

ACCESS OBSTACLES INCREASE NEEDS AMONG THE DISPLACED IN THE CENTRE NORD REGION

Concerns are growing over the food and nutritional needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Barsalogho commune in Burkina Faso’s Centre Nord region. Humanitarian partners have been experiencing increasing constraints in accessing areas in Barsalogho as Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) in the area have been reinforcing their presence in recent months and imposing irregular controls. Aid organizations noted that food aid deliveries have been delayed up to three months due to the persistent blockage of main roads since the beginning of 2022. Since the end of April, about 93,400 IDPs have sought refuge in Barsalogho commune, equivalent to 14 per cent of the total 657,000 IDPs in the Centre Nord region, which is the largest IDPhosting region in the country.

SIERRA LEONE

27 PERSONS DIE IN ANTIGOVERNMENT PROTESTS

As of 11 August, at least 27 people had died in anti-government protests and clashes in Sierra Leone, including 21 civilians and six police officers, as hundreds took to the streets in frustration at economic hardship and a perceived failure by the government to cushion the impact of rising prices. To address the deteriorating security situation, the government imposed a nationwide curfew on 10 August. No violent events have been reported since 10 August. UN and non-governmental organizations have been monitoring potential humanitarian impacts of the situation and working with partners and the government to deescalate the situation, calling for a calm and peaceful dialogue, especially as the legislative and presidential elections are approaching and planned to take place in 2023.

SENEGAL

HEAVY RAINS AND FLOODS KILL ONE PERSON AND INJURE MANY

Heavy rains in the capital Dakar caused floods that killed at least one person and injured many. On 5 August, the rain was significantly heavy with 127 mm recorded. Flood water over one-meter-deep covered city streets, severely disrupting traffic. A man died in his car in the Mermoz neighborhood in Dakar, according to a statement from Senegal's Ministry of Interior. Another person was saved and sent to the hospital in critical condition, according to the police. The rainy season in Senegal typically lasts from July through October

THE GAMBIA

FLOODS KILL 11 PERSONS, AID ORGANIZATIONS SUPPORT GOVERNMENT-LED ASSESSMENT

On 30 and 31 July, the Gambia experienced the highest amount of rainfall in 34 years, causing significant floods, killing 11 persons, and affecting another 42,000 people according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). About 5,407 persons have been displaced and currently live in temporary shelters as their houses were inundated, in addition to losing their food stock and their livelihood, which is increasing acute food insecurity risks.

Sanitation facilities have been damaged, exacerbating water-borne disease risks. IFRC and the government have provided food, nonfood, and logistics support. At the request of the government, UN organizations have deployed teams to support a government-led rapid needs assessment launched on 16 August.