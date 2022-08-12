West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (2 - 8 August 2022)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

INCIDENTS AGAINST HUMANITARIANS

Between 1 January and 31 July 2022, 96 incidents affecting humanitarian workers or property were recorded in CAR, including one humanitarian killed and 18 injured. The 15 incidents recorded in July included two lootings and three attempted break-ins at humanitarian bases and a road ambush on a humanitarian team. The number of incidents per month has been relatively stable since the beginning of the year (14 incidents on average).

Ouham (24 per cent), Bangui (15 per cent) and Ouaka (10 per cent of all incidents) were the most affected prefectures during the first seven months of 2022. Thefts, robberies, lootings, threats and assaults represented 75 per cent of incidents; interferences and restrictions accounted for 24 per cent.

NIGER

ATTACK ON HUMANITARIAN WORKERS AND CIVILIANS IN DIFFA

On 6 August, non-state armed group (NSAG) members attacked a national NGO in Garin Dogo village, Gueskerou District, western Diffa region, while the convoy of six vehicles was traveling to Tchintchindi village for food distributions. One person was injured during the attack. Although direct attacks on aid workers are seldom in the region, humanitarian workers are exposed to security incidents due to the proximity of the Gueskerou District to the Nigerian border, where the activities of NSAGs persist. Several attacks reportedly perpetrated by NSAGs have also been reported in the region since early August. Hundreds of cattle were stolen in the Kindjandi and Dagaye villages (Gueskerou and Toumour Districts, respectively), and shops were looted. Nine farmers were kidnapped in Ngouba village (Toumour District) and food supplies were stolen from vehicles transporting goods on the Walada and Marweye roads (Chetimati District).

CAMEROON

VIOLENCE CONTINUES IN THE FAR NORTH REGION

From 25 to 28 July, NSAGs conducted 10 attacks and incursions in the Mayo-Sava, Mayo-Tsanaga, and Logone et Chari divisions, Far North region. These attacks have resulted in four people killed, one person abducted, one outpost of State security forces burned, and 300 livestock stolen. Because of continuous NSAG activities, humanitarian access remains a challenge in the region.

HUMANITARIAN WORKERS ATTACKED IN THE SOUTH-WEST REGION

On 31 July, six humanitarian workers were attacked and assaulted by three suspected non-state armed group (NSAG) elements in the city of Buea, Fako division, South-West region, while unloading a truck before distribution. The attackers sequestered the aid staff and stole their belongings before fleeing the scene. This is the sixth attack against humanitarian workers since the start of 2022 in the region, further impeding people in need’s access to humanitarian assistance.

THE GAMBIA

FLOODS KILL FOUR PEOPLE, AFFECT 17,200

From late July, four people died and over 17,200 persons have been affected or displaced due to the heaviest rainfall and floods in over 20 years in parts of the Gambia. Affected areas include the capital Banjul, Kanifing municipality, West Coast, Central River south, Lower River, and North Bank regions. People affected by floods were reportedly left isolated after roads were cut off and many were stranded. Some affected residents moved to safer areas, taking refuge in public buildings. Flood survivors are in urgent need of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services. Numerous challenges hinder the humanitarian response including fuel scarcity, organization of data collection, as well as the lack of funding to provide aid.