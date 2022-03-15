Gambia + 7 more
West and Central Africa — Female Migrant Profile (January-December 2021)
Attachments
INTRODUCTION: A better understanding of migratory movements in West and Central Africa is critical to support the programmes and decision-making of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Since 2016, IOM collects data at strategic transit points throughout the region to monitor the various intra and interregional movements and migrations trends. This document presents key results from interviews conducted with female travellers in 2021 along migration routes in West and Central Africa.