25 Jul 2019

Using drones to reduce impacts of floods in The Gambia

Report
from UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
Published on 24 Jul 2019 View Original

The Gambia is taking action on climate change adaptation, addressing its vulnerability to flood disaster risks by establishing a state-of-the-art, end-to-end early warning system. UNESCO is providing technical expertise to develop the system, which will benefit from the latest technologies, such as drones, as well as strengthened coordination and communication networks based on local knowledge and response capacities. The project is implemented, thanks to support from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, by UNESCO in coordination with the National Disaster Management Agency. It was launched on 17 July in Banjul.

“The Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) lists The Gambia among the 100 critical countries most vulnerable to climate change and particularly susceptible to weather related hazards,” reminded Vice President Dr Isatou Touray, as she opened discussions. Congratulating partners on their support, she pleaded to all stakeholder to act through this project to protect lives and assets from such potential loses.

The launch was followed by a technical workshop, held on 18-19 July. Planning and coordination activities were led by the project management team, with the participation of technical officers from various public agencies in the Gambia that will participate in project activities. Thanks to a budget of $1.2 million over a period of 2 years, this project will purchase technology, including drones, telecommunication equipment, water and weather measurement and analysis tools. It will also design and roll-out a process for data collection, integration, analysis and communication of alerts or requests for action; and establish a blue print early warning system including plans, trainings and drills to enhance preparedness.

At this project’s conclusion, The Gambia will be able to deploy drones and other technologies for disaster and climate risk assessments, as well as for rapid identification of damage to the physical environment and of endangered individuals in post-disaster situations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.