US Government Donates Pfizer Vaccines to Government of The Gambia

As the world grapples with the COVID-19, even though most countries reporting a decline in number of cases registered. governments around the world are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to protect their citizens from the dreadful disease

Indeed, the Government of the Gambia together with its partners have been working tirelessly to control the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring vaccines are made available, massive sensitization and adherence to public health and social measures. Thanks to the COVAX facility, The Gambia has received hundreds of thousands of doses of different vaccines including AstraZeneca, Janssen and Janssen (J&J) and Sinopharm

Another boost to Gambia’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts was the arrival, on 3 March 2022, of 100,0620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, donated by the Government of the United States of America. At a colorful ceremony today at the Banjul International Airport, the Hon. Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh received the vaccines on behalf of the Government and people of the Gambia.

Receiving the vaccines from the Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in the Gambia, Mr Jason Willis, Hon. Samateh expressed gratitude to the United States Government for this gesture. “This is the first time the Gambia has received this life-saving vaccine, which will go a long in protecting our population from Covid-19”. Hon Minister asserted. He also paid tribute to other partners including WHO and UNICEF for their great contributions to containing the pandemic

He hailed the vigorous sensitization campaigns that has reduced the misconceptions and misinformation that prevailed in the past.

Hon. Samateh urged all people living in the Gambia and have not yet received their vaccination to come out and be vaccinated, reiterating that the vaccines are safe and will potentially save lives of families. This he went on will avert the restrictions that would have been imposed on people who are not vaccinated as it is being done in other countries.

On his part the Deputy, Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Banjul, Mr. Jason Willis, highlighted that these vaccines are a portion of the 4 Billion Dollars’ worth of vaccine provided by the United States in support of COVAX, the global initiative to distribute the vaccines worldwide. He noted that as part of their commitment, the US had already donated more than 473 million vaccines to over 110 countries, without no strings attached. He assured the gathering that the vaccines are safe and have saved hundreds of thousands of lives and prevented serious illness in the US.

He hailed the cooperation of partners like WHO, UNICEF and the Government, without whose support it would not have been possible to witness this great day.

Dr. Desta Tiruneh, WHO Representative, dilated on the COVID-19 situation globally and locally, noting that the six regions of the WHO have all registered a decline in morbidity and mortality on Covid-19. He lamented on low rate of vaccine uptake across the globe, particular in Africa. To achieve WHO’s target of 70% coverage before end of 2022, actions need to be stepped at all levels to achieve the desired coverage

Dr. Tiruneh reassured the Hon. Minister that WHO together with the UN systems and partners are always ready to provide the necessary technical and financial support to contain the current pandemicand strengthen the Health Systems in the Gambia. His final appeal to the public, “Please get vaccinated! The vaccines are safe and they are available, Go out and request to be vaccinated.”

Dr. Jonathan Lewis, UNICEF Representative, challenged and called on the media to gather and send the message out there that “if you are vaccinated, you will be safe, if you are vaccinated, your families will be safe, if your families are vaccinated, your communities are safe and if your communities are safe, the Gambia is safe”. He highlighted that only 20% of our population is vaccinate but was positive that we can reach the 70% target recommended by WHO, noting that is possible. Dr. Lewis came up with a “Get to 70%” slogan.

