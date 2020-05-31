UNICEF Gambia COVID-19 Situation Report – #10, 25-29 May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

• As of 29th May the total confirmed cases is 25; 19 recovery, 1 death and 5 active cases. 32% of current confirmed cases are non-Gambians.

• 1,260 community leaders in 162 border communities sensitized on COVID 19 awareness, prevention and community engagement.

• The premier use of Rapid Pro was conducted this week working with regional health focal point to ascertain real time monitoring of community engagementin response to COVID 19.

• Prelimenary data collected through Rapid Pro indicates that regional RCCE committees have reached 3754 people.

• The fifth amendment on the EU- supported project, (aka) BReST project has been approved by the EU. This funding will see to a second wave of cash transfers distributed to the 6000 mother-child pairs beneficiaries on the project.