19 Jan 2018

UN Migration Agency Holds First Reintegration Information Session for Returnees in Gambia

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 19 Jan 2018 View Original

Banjul – IOM, the UN Migration Agency, in collaboration with the HOPE Foundation this week (17/01) held a reintegration information session for 120 returnees in the Gambian capital Banjul. The first such session in the West African nation was organized to address questions pertaining to the reintegration assistance returnees are entitled to receive under the EU-IOM Joint initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration.

Five local companies from various sectors including poultry farming, cashew nut farming, and carpentry, attended the event and discussed their services and products with the participants interested in their activities. Participants also discussed existing job opportunities and signed up for their areas of interests for future trainings.

“We try to reintegrate these young people coming back from Libya with work opportunities. We have the capacity to produce all the poultry needs of this country if we receive enough support,” said former IOM beneficiary Mass Jobe, now the manager of EMPAS Poultry company which offers reintegration job opportunities to youth returnees.

Jobe added, “We were very impressed by the character of the returnees who have demonstrated that they want to make their lives better and transform their lives for the better. We need to help them resettle and make good meaning of their lives.”

“Tell the brothers to stay, irregular migration is not the way. We can change the narrative, we are going to write our own story,” said Cherno Gay, a Gambian poet who attended the information session.

Launched in 2017, the EU-IOM Joint initiative aims at strengthening migration governance and the sustainable reintegration of returning migrants in 13 countries in West Africa (including The Gambia) and Libya.

_For more information, please contact Marianna Bertelle, at IOM Gambia; Tel: +2202169647, Email: _mbertelle@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.