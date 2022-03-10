State of food security in the Gambia: Comprehensive food security and vulnerability analysis - Data collected: September–October 2021 (November 2021)

Executive Summary

This is the third Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis (CFSVA) in The Gambia providing food security trends for the last 10 years. The CFSVA 2021 was conducted at a crucial time when COVID-19 has had a severe impact on the country’s economy and resultantly on the households’ vulnerability. The Government of Gambia took several measures including lockdown, closure of businesses and restrictions on movements that caused a decline in income of the households, and many lost their jobs. Moreover, the prices of essential commodities increased in the country since 2019, crops production declined, especially in rainfed farming and petty traders, mostly women suffered in getting enough to meet their basic food needs.

After strong growth, at 6.1% in 2019 and 7.2% in 2018, the economy has been affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic and was expected to stagnate in 2020 due to trade disruption and the fall in tourism. The tourism and trade sectors were the most affected, while the trade disruption and decline in tourism receipts widened the current account deficit to 8.6% of GDP from 5.3% in 2019.

Consequently, the CFSVA 2021 found that 13.4 percent of the population or 329,189 people are food insecure in the country. Among all, 1.8 percent are severely food insecure, while 11.6 percent moderately food insecure. Food insecurity increased from 5.6 percent in 2011 to 8 percent in 2016 and 13.4 percent in 2021. The population at the borderline increased from 29 percent in 2016 to 60 percent in 2021. More than half of the country’s population are at the borderline of food security and can drop down to the insecure category with any shock.

The prevalence of food insecurity was observed to be higher in female-headed households at 14.8 percent compared to male-headed households at 13 percent. Rural area households have higher food insecurity at 23.9 percent compared to urban 10.8 percent. Among Local Government Areas (LGAs), the highest food insecurity was witnessed in Janjanbureh at 29.8 percent, followed by Kuntaur at 24.1 percent and Mansakonko & Brikama at 15.8 percent each. In terms of population the highest number of food insecure are 180,175 in Brikama, followed by 46,295 in Janjanbureh and 33,359 in Kuntaur.

Besides gender, there are several vulnerable groups at risk of food insecurity in the country. Food insecurity is much higher in households with illiterate heads at 15.3 percent compared to those with higher education at 6.6 percent. The CFSVA 2021 found that with the increase in the level of education of the households’ heads the food insecurity declines. People affected by shocks during the past 12 months have more food insecure at 15.3 percent compared to 11.3 percent of those not affected by any shock. The households with heads working for earning have less food insecure population at 11.7 percent compared those not working at 15 percent. Disability is a limiting factor in earnings, thus households with disabled heads have higher percentage of food insecure population at 17.4 percent compared non-disabled at 12.9 percent