The Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, congratulates the Gambian people on the successful holding of the presidential election on 4 December

Gambia, 04 December 2021- The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, congratulates the people and institutions of The Gambia on the organization of the presidential election that took place in a peaceful and orderly manner on 4 December.

He commends the maturity shown by actors of all political stripes, as well as the determination and sense of responsibility of the Gambian people, who have exercised their civic duty in an exemplary manner to consolidate peace and democracy.

The Special Representative encourages Gambians to continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere pending the announcement of the election results. He calls on all actors to use the legal mechanisms that are in place to resolve disputes relating to the election.

The Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel believes that the success of this democratic consultation is a significant step towards entrenching democracy and the rule of law in The Gambia.

