Returned migrants’ debts and their impacts on reintegration in the Gambia, October 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In the recent years, more than 5,000 Gambian migrants returned to the Gambia assisted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Through the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration program (AVRR), migrants who have settled abroad permanently or temporarily receive financial and logistical assistance to reintegrate to their country of origin. Economic and social support is often needed as migrants have to find a new role in the country they left and returned to after several months or years. The success of reintegration depends on a combination of factors such as: the voluntariness and time of return, the conditions of the journey, the existing attitudes and policies towards reintegration. Another determinant is indebtedness.

Most migrants who return to the Gambia are indebted. Loans are contracted either in the context of migrating, or to cover personal and professional expenses. They create financial and social constraints which shape the returnees’ ability to participate actively in the social and economic life of their country of origin. Understanding the mechanisms of indebtment and its impacts on reintegration is at the heart of this study. In order to identify the specific challenges faced by indebted migrants, a mixed-method approach was developed through 410 individual questionnaires, 11 key informant interviews, and 1 exploratory focus group. The participants to the study were located in the West Coast and Banjul regions, where the proportion of returned migrants is high. The results presented in this report combine the findings of the study with previous academic and institutional developments in the field of return, reintegration and indebtedness.