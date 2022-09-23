Qatar Fund for Development, in cooperation with the strategic partner Education Above All Foundation, signed an agreement to support the education within primary schools in the Republic of the Gambia

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in collaboration with the strategic partner Education Above All Foundation (EAA) signed an agreement with the Republic of the Gambia. on the margins of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The signing that took place in at the State of Qatar permanent mission to the United Nation headquarter in New York City, was attended by HE Khalifa Al-Kuwari Director General of QFFD, HE DR MAMADOU TANGARA Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Gambia, HE LAMIN B DIBBA The Gambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and HE Fahad Al-Sulaiti CEO of EAA This agreement focusses on opportunities to offer quality education within primary schools for out of school children, through the “Zero Out-of-School Children in The Gambia” project. Aiming to enable access to education in primary schools for more than 66 thousand out of school children.

The Zero Out-of-School Children in The Gambia project will ensure that all children of primary school ages will get back to formal education at the right age and level. This goal will be achieved through several outcomes. First, enhancing parents and community capacity to support the enrollment of OOSC. Second, strengthening the quality of education. Third, strengthening national and sub-national education management and planning systems strengthened. Lastly, expanding alternative learning programs to offer options for OOSC. “The agreement in cooperation with our strategic partner Education Above All, plays a significant role to support education and secure a decent life, achieving SDG 4 of the sustainable development goals,. At Qatar Fund for Development, one of our visions is that supporting education is one of the key elements of human development and the right path to flourish countries and societies . That will offer children with the tools to be positive members of their society. Qatar Fund for Development is proud to be part of the development for qualitative education in Gambia.” said H.E. Khalifa Al-Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development.

Fahad Al-Sulaiti, CEO of EAA said “Primary education is the foundation upon which all levels of education and future opportunities are built. By ensuring access to quality, primary education, we are working to empower children, communities, and nations to improve their social and economic prosperity. We look forward to working with QFFD, our implementing partners, The Gambia on this project and to build a better future.”