Qatar Charity implements urgent relief for flood victims in the Gambia

The President of the Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, and several government officials thanked Qatar Charity for providing urgent relief to those affected by the torrential rains and floods that struck the country recently, as more than 18,000 people benefited from this aid.

This comes at a time when Qatar Charity has implemented urgent relief for those affected by the floods According to the National Agency for Disaster Management, the country was hit by heavy rains during the last period, which affected more than 43,135 people and led to the death of 11 people.

Quick response

Qatar Charity, through its office in the Gambian capital, provided food aid to the affected people, including 1,895 food baskets, benefiting 18,000 people.

The aid included the Upper River and Middle River regions, and the aid was distributed in full coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority.

In Upper River Province, assistance was provided to 400 families from seven affected districts in the province, in addition to a school attended by more than 100 children.

In the Middle River region, the governor of the region supervised the distribution operations for 1,400 families in the four regions of Waso, Ndiao, and Basanju Kodang.

Government gratitude

The Governor of the Middle River Region valued the efforts made by Qatar Charity. He also expressed the depth of bilateral relations between the Qatari and Gambian peoples and thanked Qatar Charity.

For his part, the Director of the National Disaster Management Authority praised the assistance provided by Qatar Charity, and the beneficiaries thanked Qatar Charity and the philanthropists in Qatar for standing with them in these difficult circumstances.

It is worth noting that Qatar Charity opened its office in The Gambia in late 2019 to contribute to development efforts, and several seasonal projects in the field of education and incomegenerating projects were implemented.