Protecting humanity and putting down fears associated with COVID-19 vaccines

At crack of the dawn on 25th March 2021, Harriet Jai Jagne took a 15 minutes’ drive from Fajara to Brussibi, to get a lifesaving opportunity, COVID19 vaccine. She was accompanied by her daughter. On the same date a sizeable number of people turned out for the vaccine. The venue was well ventilated, under a big corrugated shade to protect both the vaccines and people from direct sunlight which shone bright through the blue sky. Harriet patiently followed the queue until it was her turn.

Harriet is over 65 years and fits the criteria set by Ministry of Health to receive COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will protect her and those around her“I came for the vaccine to protect myself and to protect humanity. By protecting myself it means I won’t risk contributing to the transmission of COVID-19 disease to others,” said Harriet.

According to Harriet, COVID-19 can affect everyone. “Since it is a pandemic, everyone is at risk. So, it is better to take the necessary precautions than to wait until you are infected. If you get infected you never know whether you will survive or not,” said Harriete.

Harriet explains her ordeal before coming for vaccination and fear of clotting effect which was rampant in media.

“I was a bit hesitant. I heard about AstraZeneca vaccine on the news and there was a scare of possible blood clots due to the vaccine,” said Harriet.

Thankfully, Harriet’s friend shared her experience after being vaccinated and encouraged her to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

“I was convinced by a friend of mine who took the jab ahead of me. She said she had no blood clots. I then decided to take the vaccine. After taking the vaccine, I am feeling well inside my body,” added Harriet.

Harriet was disturbed by non-adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures among some people.

“Unfortunately very few people are following precautions of preventing COVID-19. You go out and see very few people wearing masks. I have seen so many people moving without masks. This is compounded by not practicing handwashing and maintenance of social distancing,” Harriet said.

Harriet raised the socio-cultural issues which are hindering the fight against COVID-19 in The Gambia. “People still attend weddings, funerals and christening events. Being a family member if you are invited you can’t not say I am not attending.” Said Harriet.

“If you are going to attend gatherings, make sure you have your mask on and practice hand hygiene. Also, avoid handshaking or hugging with people,” added Harriet.

The WHO together with COVAX partners is working hard to ensure fair and equitable access of COVID-19 vaccines across the world, including The Gambia. WHO is also providing support to Ministry of Health to ensure surveillance of any COVID-19 vaccine related side effects, and to ensure people receive early and proper management of any side effect.

According to Fatoumata Jah Sowe, Deputy Director at Medicines Control Agency (MCA), COVID-19 vaccine is safe and anyone who develops side effects should report at the nearest health centre.

“The public should come out and take the COVID-19 vaccine. All vaccines may lead to very rare side effects, which are mostly very mild and COVID-19 vaccine is not an exception. We have put in place measures to ensure that people who experience side effects are managed promptly. The vaccines are safe and were approved by Medicine Control Agency of The Gambia,” said Fatoumata Jah Sowe.

