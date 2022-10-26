The Midterm Review of the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 - Gambia Voluntary National Report, October 2022

I. HIGHLIGHTS AND INTRODUCTION

The Gambia lies within the tropical sub-humid eco-climatic zone characterized by a long dry season from October to early June and a short rainy season from mid-June to early October. Average annual rainfall ranges from 850 mm to 1,200 mm. During the dry season, the climate is dominated by dry and dust-laden winds blowing from the Sahara Desert to the northeast.

During the rainy season, south westerly monsoon winds, combined with heat on the continent, give rise to the formation of thunderstorms, usually accompanied by strong winds, heavy rain, and severe lightning. Usually, majority of the rainfall occurs between June and October. August is the rainiest month of the annual rainfall. Higher rainfall is in the southwest of the country. The lowest annual rainfall is in the northeast of the country.

Annual rainfall in The Gambia, like the rest of the Sahel region, has considerable spatial and temporal variation. In the last few decades, the country has registered a decrease in annual rainfall. It has been subjected to a greater climatic fluctuation alternating periods of severe droughts (2011, 2014) and heavier storms more spatial-temporally concentrated, resulting in serious flooding events (1948, 1988, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2010, 2020, 2021).

Due to these geo-physical conditions, accelerating climate change, and high degrees of vulnerability, The Gambia is at high risk for disasters. A range of hazards including floods and windstorms, fire outbreaks, and epidemics pose risks to the Gambian society and have impacted on the lives and livelihoods of people across the country. Infrastructure is insufficient to cope with these stresses and requires investment, strengthening, and maintenance.

The Gambia is one of the member states that implemented the Hygo Framework of Actions 2005 – 2015. The country established a National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) in 2008 and became operational in November 2009. in the vein the country developed its first ever National DRR policy and Strategy in 2008. This was the starting point to implement global framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and resilient building.

Equally in March 2015, The Gambia joins other member states in Sendai, Japan during the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction and agreed globally to:

The substantial reduction of disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods, and health and in the economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental assets of persons, businesses, communities and countries.

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 being the first major agreement of the post-2015 development agenda provides Member States with concrete actions to protect development gains from the risk of disaster. The Gambia is currently reviewing her DRR policy and Strategy to alien it more with the Seven Global Targets of the Sendia Framework for DRR 2015 – 2030.

Gambia National Development Plan (NDP) has captured the issues of DRR that further enhances the implementation of the Sendai Framework for DRR 2015 – 2030 within the context of our national development. This shows the political commitment by the Government of the Gambia towards the framework. Progress has been made in the implementation of the Sendai framework for DRR 2015-2030 due to partnership and collaboration between NDMA and partners from the civil society, UN Agencies and international organisations. The government of the Gambia has slightly increased the budgetary allocation of the NDMA to be able to increase efforts towards the implementation of the Sendai framework and Programme of action for Africa. Over the past five years, the Gambia has improved its National Early Warning Systems through the development of national early warning strategy and institutional strengthening particularly the met unit of the department of water resources responsible for forecasting weather and related matters. The NDMA and partners has played a critical role in formulation of contingency plans at National, Regional and District levels to enhance disaster risk reduction particularly during emergency response. The development process of contingency plans was led by stakeholders and facilitated by NDMA it shows the participation of women, children, old age, men, differently able person, local community members, private sector, civil society, UN Agencies and civil servants.

However, despite the achievements highlighted above the country continue to encounter some challenges that is impacting on our work such as inadequate human, material and financial resources to implement the priorities and targets of the Sendai framework 2015-2030. Inadequate policies have limited the mainstreaming of DRR into sectors plans and strategies.