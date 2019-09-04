04 Sep 2019

Mauritania, Senegal and Gambia - Low crop yield (National Authorities, UN agencies) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original

According to the latest World Food Programme (WFP), Food and Agriculture Agency (FAO) and NGO assessments, a much lower cereal crop yield is expected in Gambia compared to last year.

Rainfall levels has been very poor, with sporadic and erratic patterns and a prolonged dry spell accompanied by high temperatures. As a result, food security is already compromised.

A similar situation is observed in Senegal and Mauritania. At the same time and in specific locations, heavy rainfall is also expected increasing the risk of flash floods.

In Guidimaka, Mauritania on the 26 of August, almost 400 households have been affected by the floods. DG ECHO will continue to monitor the situation and is working closely with the humanitarian partners in case a rapid response is required.

