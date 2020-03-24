Gambia: Windstorm Surge - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Final Report DREF n° MDRGM012

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 19 June 2019, a windstorm surge hit through five (5) regions in the Upper River Region (URR) namely;

Jimara, Tumanna, Wuli East, Wuli West and Sandu districts as well as two districts of Central River Region (CRR) namely Upper Fulado East, Upper Fulado West and Niani, of Gambia, affecting 67 communities.

The windstorm surge affected over 900 families (8,100 pax) and caused internal displacement, injuries and 4 deaths (3 in URR and 1 in CRR). The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) and National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) indicated that over 15,000 people were affected, including 1,425 people displaced, among whom many were hosted by relatives, extended families and neighbors and others were temporarily hosted in evacuation centers.

The report indicated that four (4) people were confirmed dead as a result of the fallen walls of buildings and flying iron sheets, 101 people were injured, and over 900 houses were either damaged or destroyed - totally destroyed (500), partially destroyed (450). According to the National Meteorological Department and authorities of the two regions, it was the first time in recorded history that Gambia was experiencing such a disaster with this scale of destruction caused to the lives and housing of communities, in addition to the injuries. Due to the urgent needs of the windstorm affected population, the Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) requested a DREF which the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), supported by releasing CHF 198,473 on 27 June 2019. The operation lasted three months as planned and focused on technical assistance in shelter and shelter materials for repairing the damaged houses, health and sanitation activities.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

Through this DREF operation, the Gambian Red Cross Society was able to support a total of 400 families (3,600 people) in CRR and URR with emergency shelter and related needs. Indeed, the National Society responded to the above-mentioned windstorm by delivering assistance to 3,600 people1 in the Eastern Regions of Central and Upper River Region (CRR &URR). The operational teams worked to ensure the timely completion of the 400 shelter assistance materials for 400 households. Each family was supported with 20 iron sheets, 3kg of nails, 25 woods for trusses, 9 bars of soaps, 2 buckets, 3 mats, 1 kitchen set, 2 tarpaulins,2.5kg of galvanized wire and 1 shelter kit.

As part of the Partnership Cooperation Agreement (PCA) between GRCS and UNICEF on Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in emergencies, UNICEF provided 150 household kits for WASH, 200 collapsible water containers and 35,000 water purification tablets (aqua tabs) to support the affected families. The GRCS, as an implementing partner, embarked on a humanitarian response that focused on distribution of aqua tablets, collapsible water containers and the WASH household kits to the affected families. This was done alongside sanitation promotion education through house-to-house approach on proper hand washing, household water treatment and open defecation.