The Gambia - Windstorm (DG ECHO, National Disaster Management Agency)(ECHO Daily Flash of 22 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 22 Jun 2019 — View Original
On 18 June 5 districts of the Upper River Region have been affected by heavy windstorm. As a result communities suffered damage such as destruction of family houses and public infrastructure including health facilities.
The National Disaster Management Agency has deployed teams in the field and assessment is still on going.