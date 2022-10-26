Gambia: Voluntary National Report of the MTR SF

Report on the Midterm Review of the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 - Submitted to UNDRR 6th October 2022

This is Gambia's Voluntary National Report for the Midterm Review of the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 (MTR SF).

The overall objective of the MTR SF is to take stock of the implementation of the Sendai Framework to date, assessing progress made and challenges experienced in preventing and reducing disaster risk, identifying new and emerging issues, as well as changes in context since 2015, providing critical analysis so as to assist countries and stakeholders formulate recommendations for prioritised, accelerated and integrated international, national and local cooperation and action in the period 2023 to 2030, and to initiate nascent thinking on possible international arrangements for risk-informed sustainable development beyond 2030.

Member States are encouraged to produce voluntary national reports of the findings of their national midterm reviews.