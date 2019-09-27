27 Sep 2019

The Gambia: UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Welcomes OPAC Ratification

Report
from UN Office of the SRSG for Children and Armed Conflict
Published on 27 Sep 2019 View Original

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms. Virginia Gamba, congratulates the government of The Gambia for the ratification today of the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict (OPAC).

The signing ceremony took place on the margins of the 74th General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Optional Protocol on the involvement of children in armed conflict aims to protect children from recruitment and use in armed conflict. It prohibits children from taking part in hostilities and encourages all States to set their minimum age of conscription at 18-years, and recalls States’ obligation to criminalize the recruitment and use of girls and boys.

The Gambia becomes the 170th State party to the Optional Protocol on the involvement of children in armed conflict.

Note to editors:

Adopted by the General Assembly on 25 May 2000, the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict entered into force on February 12th, 2002.

Read more about the Optional Protocol here: https://childrenandarmedconflict.un.org/tools-for-action/opac/

For additional information, please contact:

Fabienne Vinet, Communications Officer, Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict
+1-212-963-5986 (office) / +1-917-288-5791 (mobile) / vinet@un.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.