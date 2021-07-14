Gambia
The Gambia – Severe weather (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 July 2021)
On 7-8 July, heavy rain and strong winds affected the capital Banjul, resulting in casualties and damage.
According to UN OCHA, at least ten people have died, more than 1,500 people have been displaced and many houses damaged or destroyed. Several coastal urban areas remained without electricity or water, following widespread damage to utility infrastructures.
National authorities are assessing the damage situation and devising a response plan.
On 14 July, isolated thunderstorms are forecast over the affected city, while on 15 July drier conditions are expected.