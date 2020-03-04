The Gambia: Risk-sensitive budget review

Executive summary

This report provides an analysis of public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in The Gambia and informs on the level of public investment in DRR in the country. This is done using a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR) that applies the OECD DAC DRR policy marker to The Gambia’s domestically financed capital budgets. The RSBR analysis is done to evaluate and assess the extent to which the government has budgeted for disaster risk reduction.

Key findings

• Ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have not classified or coded for DRR in their programmes and activities. From the RSBR analysis, nine programmes related to DRR in five ministries between 2014 and 2017 were identified.

• A detailed institutional framework for DRR is in place: the National Disaster Management Policy of 2008, executed by the National Disaster Risk Management Agency (NDMA).

• During the four-year period, an average of $1.29 million has been spent on DRR activities: this amounts to 0.45% of the total national budget (0.59% of total domestically financed budget).

• The above marked DR budget is shared between programmes that directly target DR (“principal”: $0.40 million, or 0.14% of the national budget) and programmes that indirectly target DR (“significant”: $0.89 million, or 0.31% of the national budget).

• The social sector holds the highest share of the principal marked DRR budget (86.9%), with only the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare contributing disease control activities.

• The social sector also holds the highest share of the significant marked DRR budget (66.1%), with only the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare contributing health care service delivery and health system strengthening activities.

• The Gambia focuses nearly equally on preparedness and risk prevention and mitigation (with each of these two categories receiving about half of the disaster budget); the remaining small portion leans more towards response and relief over reconstruction and recovery.

• Post-disaster management activities (response and relief and reconstruction and rehabilitation) account for 1.8% of total marked DRR budget. The Gambia benefits from ODA assistance in emergency response and reconstruction, rehabilitation and relief (a three-year average of $5.73 million between 2015 and 2017).