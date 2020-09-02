The Gambia mVAM Food Security and Market Bulletin #2, August 2020

HOUSEHOLD FOOD SECURITY AND MARKET PRICES

Highlights:

The Gambia Government continued with remote monitoring of household food security and market prices in the 8 regions of the country in the context of new lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases spike.

There has been stability in the food security situation, with growing trends of households showing improved food consumption patterns. Proportions of families with poor food consumption, increased to 22 percent from 20 percent since July 2020. However, some pockets of the country –North Bank and Central River Regions-have high vulnerability to food insecurity.

Prices of key staple foods are also continued to be stable. This is likely because of the Government national food distributions combined with WFP and other partners responses to the COVID-19.

Situation update

The Gambia Government reintroduced COVID-19 containment measures such as closing non-food shops, putting restrictions on public gatherings and curfews from 10pm to 5am and lumos remained close. In general, these public health measures and restrictions have slowed down and delayed the flow and distribution of imported foods, cross border trade and domestic supply chains, severely disrupting markets in the country.

The food security situation remains generally stable across the country, however vulnerability to food insecurity is on the increase in especially in rural Gambia. Kerewan in North Bank Region, Kuntaur in Central River Region North and Janjanbureh in Central River Region South all have food insecure households of more than the national average. The situation has deteriorated more in the North Bank Region where about 30 percent of households’ consumption is poor and about 33 percent of the households consumed 0—2 food groups.

At national level the prevalence of food insecurity stands at 22 percent, of which 16 percent of the population is moderately food insecure and 5.6 percent severely food insecure. This translates to 137,527 people with high vulnerability to food insecurity and 397,847 people with moderate vulnerability. The two categories of national prevalence of food insecurity combined yield results indicating more than half million (535,374) of the population under food insecurity