03 Feb 2020

The Gambia — Mobility Assessment on Internal Migration (February 2020)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 03 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (9.2 MB)

This study examines internal mobility in The Gambia and provides socio-economic profiles of migrants who move from rural to urban settings. Migrants' places of origin and destination, drivers of migration and travel intentions were analysed to further develop the profile. A complementary objective of the study is to consider the profile of rural-to-urban migrants in relation to that of migrants assisted by IOM's Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme. Data on migrant journeys and travel intentions was analysed to determine whether there is a link between rural-to-urban mobility and onward migration either within West and Central Africa and/or beyond. Interviews with migrants and key stakeholders were conducted between November 2018 and January 2019 in 10 communities. Overall, 220 rural-to-urban migrants, 10 community leaders and 137 beneficiaries of IOM AVRR were consulted.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

