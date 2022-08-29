The Gambia Market Monitor Report July 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

11.4% Increase in the price of imported rice compared to July 2021 and 24.4% compared to the five (5) year average.

The price of fertilizer has tripled from GMD 700 to GMD 2000 which can potentially lead to a poor harvest during the 2022-2023 crop season.

32.4% increase in the price for millet compared to last year of the same period of analysis.

The price of vegetable oil has experienced a considerable increase of 50.5% when compared to July 2021 and 78.4 % compared to the five year average.