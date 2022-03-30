The Gambia: Internal Displaced Population in West Region - Operation Update no. 1, DREF n° MDRGM015

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

In February 2022, a DREF Operation was initiated to meet humanitarian needs related to a recent population movement in The Gambia, following clashes in the Senegalese region of Casamance. Through this update, the timeframe of the DREF Operation is extended until 30 June 2022 (03 additional months) and funding is increased to CHF 393,089.

Expanding the scope of the operation is justified in the face of renewed violence in Casamance and the second and more extensive population movement it prompted on both sides of the Gambia-Senegal border.

This operations update will ensure continuity to existing activities is prioritized, and maintain current levels of personnel in the field. The objective is to reach 9,973 people, including IDP, refugees/migrants and host families. The proposed extension aims at extending the activities planned the first allocation of funds.

The proposed new allocation of funds increases the requested amount per area as follows:

Emergency Shelter, CHF 37,949. Adding one-time distribution of blankets, mats and kitchen sets to 466 newly displaced households;

Livelihoods and basic needs, CHF 162,137. Adding cash assistance for all 691 displaced and refugees households for 02 months, and 01 month for 241 host families;

Health, an increase of CHF 11,268 to maintain ambulance services in the field for 02 months, add one-time distribution of mosquito nets to newly displaced households and health promotions;

WASH, CHF 35,376 added for a one-time distribution of family hygiene kits to all 691 displaced households and hygiene plus sanitation activities among the targeted communities; and

and PGI, (increase of additional CHF 3,668 to support and maintain trained volunteers presence in the field to implement PGI activities in this context.

The budget therefore covers the costs necessary to meet identified needs by extending humanitarian assistance. It is increased by CHF 287,937 to a total of CHF 393,089.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The Casamance region of Senegal, south of The Gambia, has been the scene of armed clashes between the Senegalese army and the separatist Movement des Forces démocratiques de la Casamance (MFDC) since 1982. Tensions have waxed and waned over the past forty years but have persisted as a low-intensity conflict has settled in the area.

The border between Casamance and The Gambia is long and porous: there are no official border crossings and people move from one side to the other with little restriction. Border communities are historically interlinked, most notably through inter-marriage, and have been partaking in the same social norms and customs since pre-colonial times.

On Monday 24 January 2022, sporadic gunfire was heard in the village of Ballen, in the Foni Kansala District of the Gambian West Coast Region, near the Casamance border, as a result of clashes between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) military mission in The Gambia (ECOMIG) and the MFDC. This exchange of gunfire led to the death of two ECOMIG soldiers. Seven more were captured by MFDC.

Even if all soldiers were later released, the event led to population movement in the area, culminating in the displacement of 2,204 people from Gambian communities near the Senegalese border, in the districts of Foni Kansala and Foni Bintang Karanai. Households fled to villages along the Trans-Gambia Highway, roughly ten kilometres away from the border, where they found refuge. A total of 2,464 people, comprised of 2,204 internally displaced people (IDP) and 260 people from host families, were affected by the events. The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) launched a DREF operation to provide assistance on food and basic needs to both host families and IDP.

Less than two months later, on Sunday 13 March 2022, the Armed Forces of Senegal launched an offensive in Casamance against the MFDC. The objective of the operation, according to an official statement, is to “dismantle the bases of (the MFDC) faction of Salif Sadio located along the northern [Gambian] border”.1 As of 21 March 2022, fighting was still ongoing, with daily instances of shelling and bombing.

The resurgence of violence has prompted wide population movement, this time on both sides of the border: Senegalese and Gambians alike have fled the area of the conflict and made their way to Trans-Gambia Highway villages, or beyond.

Though women, children and the elderly were the first to leave their communities, most of the men, initially unwilling to leave their property and livelihoods behind, have now vacated the affected area. Many are making their way on foot, while a smaller proportion has access to motorbikes or vehicles.

While the January clashes led to internal population displacement from two districts (Foni Kansala and Foni Bintang Karanai), this most recent resurgence of the conflict has affected five West Coast Region districts: Foni Kansala, Foni Bintang Karanai, Foni Bondali, Foni Berefet, and The Kombos. According to 2021 census data from The Gambia Social Registry, total population for these five districts is 67,360 people, distributed amongst 7,078 households. Preliminary data indicates that IDP fled from 23 Gambian border villages.

Furthermore, fighting along the border has set farmland ablaze (cashew farms are common in the region) and led to bush fires, both in Casamance and in The Gambia.

A Joint Rapid Assessment was conducted between 15 and 19 March 2022 by Gambian government entities (National Disaster Management Agency, National Social Protection Secretariat, Commission for Refugees, Immigration Department, Gambia Food and Nutrition Agency), The Gambia Red Cross Society, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Programme (WFP). The preliminary report shows that as of 19 March 2022, a total of 9,973 people (932 households) has been affected, including IDP, refugees/migrants from Senegal, and host families.