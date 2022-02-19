The Gambia: Internal Displaced Population in West Region - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRGM015

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Monday 24 January 2022, sporadic gunfire was heard from the Ballen Village, Foni Kansala District, West Coast Region in The Gambia, not far from the Gambia/Casamance border. According to The Gambia Red Cross Society GRCS Communication Officer and the residents of Foni, the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS military mission the Gambia ECOMIG chased a truck carrying wood logs. The truck driver manoeuvred within villages in the Fonis and headed towards Casamance for sanctuary. The driver was chased by the soldiers’ crossing over the border in Casamance and found themselves within the (MFDC) “Mouvement des Forces Democratiques de la Casamance” territory. This prompted the exchange of gunfire between the two forces ECOMIG vs MFDC As a result, two soldiers were killed, seven held in captivity by MFDC. The ICRC negotiation led to the release of the 2 dead bodies, later carried to the ECOMIG barracks by the GRCS Emergency Response Team (ERT).

All of these events culminated in tension and insecurity that caused violence of all kinds and displacement of people. As of 12 February 2022, a total number of 2,464 people were affected, comprising 2,204 internal displaced population (IDPs). Presently, the region remains in a state of economic precariousness. At the time of the clash, all livelihood activities were stopped slowing down the general economic context that could not efficiently help the population meet the basic social needs, both for IDPs and host population. Some of them rely on their cashew farms and Community Cashew Farm has been burned down, others leave the village, and left their animals behind. The villages left by the IDPs are around the rebels area. But from GRCS information, few men from the IDPs have started going back to their original villages to see their animals, only during the day, to control them and put them at a safer place. From GRCS continuous report on the situation, those men who came from that place to feed the animals and control their cashew farms did not move with their families (women and children). So generally, they come back to the host villages to see their families, try to eat something, and then go back. In order not to attract attention, however, they do not bring heavy equipment/materials with them because the distances are long and the areas unsafe.

Since the onset, the GRCS member staff and volunteers have been conducting assessment and distribution of Essential Households Items (EHI)s to displaced families. Since 28 January 2022, a total of 2,204 people were displaced representing 225 families. They are hosted by 77 families (comprising 260 people) in the villages of Arangaleh, Bajagarr, Kampant, Kambong, Bwiam, Sibanor, Bujingha, Mandina, Burock, Kanfenda, Krunlai, Buluntu, and Batabu, located within the Foni District. That makes a total of 2,204 IDPs to benefit from this operation.