The Gambia Inaugurates an Ultra-Cold Chain Store for Vaccines

The Ministry of Health recently launched an Ultra-Cold Chain Vaccines that will be used to store Coronavirus vaccines in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

In an official ceremony, Dr Ahmed Lamin Samateh, Hon. Minister of Health noted that the provision of the Ultra Cold Chain Vaccines is meant to ensure that “we are able to restore vaccines in our collective endeavor against COVID-19.”

Hon. Samateh recognized and acknowledged the efforts of all the partners assisting in the fight against Covid-19. He highlighted that working together has strengthened the partnership, leaving no room for duplication of efforts. This he went on, has strengthened the health sector in various ways which is our aim for the country.

Modou Njie, director of health promotion at the Ministry of Health said: “The project is very crucial in building and facilitating the work of Ministry of Health. This facility will help us to keep our vaccines in a cold environment. It shows that the vaccines are save from the manufacturer to the consumer and we know that storage of vaccines is very key so having the refrigerator is something appreciated by the Ministry.”

Muhammad Lamin Jaiteh permanent secretary at MoH explained that the Ultra Cold Chain System is use for the storage and management of vaccines that are used in their respond to fight covid-19. To make that possible the Ministry of Health required specialized technique equipment which is very expensive for the storage and management of those vaccines and the vaccines in particular require special condition to preserve them over the period of their life span and it includes refrigerators.

However, he said they were supported with the installation of the necessary electrical and other fittings by the WHO and UNICEF.