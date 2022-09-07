The Gambia: Flow Monitoring Report (June 2022)

In order to gain a better understanding of mobility flows and trends throughout West and Central Africa, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) implements the Displacement Tracking Matrix’s Flow Monitoring (FM) tool at key transit points across the region.

In The Gambia, DTM conducts Flow Monitoring activities at several important transit locations: in 1) Barra (FMPs are located at the ferry terminal and the main garage);

Farafenni (FMPs are located at Farafenni main garage, Farafenni Ballan-Ghar garage, Farafenni McCarthy and Sanjally garage, Farafenni turntable garage, and the truck garage); 3) Basse (FMPs are situated at the main garage and the bus station in Basse Santa-Su) and 4) Brikama (FMPs are located at the main garage and the Bus station).

These activities enable DTM to monitor the movements of passengers within The Gambia, out of, and towards The Gambia as well as transiting The Gambia.

This report presents the key results from the Flow Monitoring Survey conducted with travelers between October and December 2021. The report presents data collected on flows, routes, provenance, destination, and demographic profiles of travelers observed at the FMPs.