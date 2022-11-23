The Gambia: Flow Monitoring Report (July-September 2022)

In order to gain a better understanding of mobility flows and trends throughout West and Central Africa, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) implements the Displacement Tracking Matrix’s Flow Monitoring (FM) tool at key transit points across the region.

Flow Monitoring activities are conducted in close cooperation with national and local authorities as well as with local partners. The Flow Monitoring tool consists of two main components: the Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR), which captures key data on the magnitude, origin, destination and mode of travel of mobility flows, and the Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS), for which individual surveys are conducted with travellers to gather detailed information about the profiles, migration experience and intentions of migrants. Through these activities, the Flow Monitoring tool collects data on migration flows and trends, traveller profiles, migration journeys and intentions of migrants in order to obtain a deeper view of mobility in West and Central Africa.

In The Gambia, DTM conducts Flow Monitoring activities at several important transit locations: in

Barra (FMPs are located at the ferry terminal and the main garage); Farafenni (FMPs are located at Farafenni main garage, Farafenni Ballan-Ghar garage, Farafenni McCarthy and Sanjally garage, Farafenni turntable garage and the truck garage); Basse (FMPs are situated at the main garage and the bus station in Basse Santa-Su) and Brikama (FMPs are located at the main garage and the Bus station).

This activities enable DTM to monitor the movements of passenger within The Gambia, out of and towards The Gambia as well as transiting The Gambia.

This report presents the key results from the Flow Monitoring Survey conducted with travellers between July to September 2022. The report presents data collected on flows, routes, provenance, destination and demographic profiles of travellers observed at the FMPs.

Additional information on Flow Monitoring methodology is available on the last page.