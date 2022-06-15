The Gambia: Flow Monitoring Report (February 2022)

IOM, through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring tool, collects data at key entry, exit and transit points to better understand population movements across West and Central Africa. The monitoring of population flows allows for the quantification and qualification mobility flows and trends, migrant profiles, and migratory experiences and routes. Since 2021, four (4) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) have been active in

Barra (FMPs are located at the ferry terminal and the main garage); Farafenni (FMPs are located at Farafenni main garage, Farafenni Ballan-Ghar garage, Farafenni McCarthy and Sanjally garage, Farafenni turntable garage and the truck garage); Basse (FMPs are situated at the main garage and the bus station in Basse Santa-Su) and Brikama (FMPs are located at the main garage and the Bus station)

In The Gambia, monitoring mobility within the country and between The Gambia, Senegal and beyond.

This report presents the key results from the Flow Monitoring Survey conducted from the 1st to the 28th of February 2022 excluding weekends.