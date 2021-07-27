The Gambia: Flow Monitoring Report #01 (June 2021)

INTRODUCTION

In order to gain a better understanding of mobility flows and trends through West and Central Africa, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) implements the Displacement Tracking Matrix’s Flow Monitoring (FM) tool at key transit points across the region.

Flow Monitoring activities are conducted in close cooperation with national and local authorities as well as local partners. The Flow Monitoring tool consists of two main components: the Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR), which captures key data on the magnitude, provenance, destination and mode of travel of mobility flows, and the Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS), individual surveys conducted with travellers to gather detailed information about the profiles, migration experience and intentions of migrants. Through these activities, the Flow Monitoring tool collects data on migration flows and trends, traveller profiles, migration journeys, and intentions of migrants, so as to obtain a sharpened view of mobility in West and Central Africa.

In The Gambia, DTM conducts Flow Monitoring activities in several important transit locations. in Barra (FMPs are located at the ferry terminal and the main garage), Farafenni (FMPs are located at Farafenni main garage, Farafenni Ballan-Ghar garage, Farafenni McCarthy and Sanjally garage, Farafenni turntable garage and the truck garage), Basse (FMPs are situated at the main garage and the bus station in Basse Santa-Su) and Brikama (FMPs are located at the main garage and the Bus station) to monitor the movements of passenger within The Gambia, out of and towards The Gambia.

This report presents Flow Monitoring Registry data collected within 15 days in June 2021. It presents key data on flows, routes, provenance, destination and demographic profiles of travellers observed at the FMPs.

Additional information on Flow Monitoring methodology is available on the last page.