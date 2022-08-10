Gambia - Floods, update (Reliefweb, IFRC, International Disaster Charter, Department of Water Resources) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2022)

Heavy rainfall affected most of the country (in particular the West Coast Region, North Bank Region and the Greater Banjul Area) over late July and early August causing floods and flash floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) reports, as of 9 August, six fatalities (five in the North Bank Region and one more in the West Coast Region). In addition, IFRC also reports more than 17,200 affected people, and a number of destroyed houses across the affected area. The worst affected is the West Coast Region, with around 13,500 affected people. The IFRC issued a Disaster relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operation to support 606 affected households and DG ECHO is considering supporting it.
The International Charter was activated (ID: 768) on 9 August in order to support the response with satellite data.
Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are forecast over western Gambia, while moderate rainfall is forecast over the eastern part of the country.