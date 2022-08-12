The Gambia - Floods update (DG ECHO, WFP, DG JRC, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2022)

The flash floods that occurred on 30 and 31 July and 5 and 6 August in most of the country (in particular the West Coast Region, North Bank Region and the Greater Banjul Area) have been the worst that have hit the Gambia in nearly half a century.
The floods affected 37,104 people, including 7,843 children between zero and five years old, and 2,446 pregnant and breastfeeding women.
According to the analysis of satellite images conducted by WFP and the JRC, 48,127 hectares have been flooded, of which 67 hectares are cultivated areas.
The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) issued a Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) on the 8 August. DG ECHO is supporting the replenishment of the operation for the amount of EUR 200 000. The operation will support 606 households through emergency health and psychosocial support, shelter and household items (HHIs), hygiene promotion services, with protection, gender and inclusion (PGI) cutting across all sectors. Additionally, the emergency intervention will implement a cash based response.