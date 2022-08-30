Gambia: Flooding Snapshot (As of 23 August 2022)

The Flash Floods of July 30th and 31st are the worst to have hit The Gambia in nearly half a century. According to the Department of Water Resources ‘’rainfall quantity recorded during this period was 276 mm at Banjul International Airport, Yundum‘’. Further flooding occurred on 5th and 6th of August and further heavy rainfall is forecast, both on The Gambia and the river basin which extends into Senegal. Ongoing assessments have identified at least 47,104 people that have been directly affected. The suburbs of urban settlements have been the hardest hit, however needs are also very high in rural areas. 7 fatalities have been reported with many more lives at risk. Thus far, a total of 4,186 affected households have been documented around the country. The most affected regions are Kanifing Municipal Council with 1,657 affected households and West Coast Region with 1,483 affected households.

