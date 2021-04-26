The Gambia Draws the Line Against Malaria & Gears To Eliminate It

The Gambia commemorates the World Malaria Day (WMD) under the theme, “Zero Malaria- Draw the Line Against Malaria.” The Gambia is one of six countries in World Health Organization African Region that have achieved the 2020 milestones of reducing malaria cases and deaths by 40% compared to 2015. This was declared at a media briefing held to commemorate the WMD 2021 on 23rd April 2021.This achievement ensues while the country is still fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

The Malaria Indicator Survey (MIS) of 2017 showed that usage of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) in children and women was 62% and 69%, respectively. Additionally, 40% of pregnant women received three doses of intermittent preventive therapy to prevent malaria during pregnancy. These figures point out that more work is needed to ensure universal coverage of malaria control services in the country.

In a statement delivered on behalf of Hon Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, Minister Of Health, Mr Balla Kandeh (Programme Manager Malaria Control Programme), malaria threatens the poor and vulnerable members of the community.

“As long as malaria exists, it threatens the poorest and most vulnerable, and has the potential to resurge in times of public health crisis- like the COVID-19 threat,” said Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh. “By holding ourselves accountable to our commitments to end malaria, we will continue strengthening a resilient health system that responds to emerging diseases whilst protecting and advancing our hard-fought progress against malaria.”

The World Health Organization provides technical guidance and support to the national malaria programme in line with regional and global strategies.

Dr. Desta Tiruneh, WHO Representative emphasized the importance of continuing essential health services, including malaria services in all health facilities as the country continues the fight against COVID-19.

“I urge all people with fever to go to the nearest health facility to be tested for malaria and receive the care they need, within the context of COPVID-19 protocols,” he said. “Let us not allow fear to undermine the tremendous gains we have registered in The Gambia”

Director for Medicines Research Control (MRC), Professor Umberto Dalessandro, gave the hope for a new vaccine against malaria.

“The malaria vaccine is almost ready. There has been a pilot implementation in Ghana, Malawi and Kenya, and the results are very promising,” said Professor Umberto Dalessandro.

The Ministry of Health aims to make The Gambia a Malaria free country by 2025, through ensuring universal and equitable access to malaria prevention and treatment interventions.

The government will continue supporting universal coverage for Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLITNs), Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) and Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) focusing on reaching those at highest risk, including women and children.

For Additional Information or to Request Interviews, Please contact:

Mr. Momodou Gassama Health Promotion Officer Email: gassamam@who.int Tel: +220 4462286